Samsung S21 series gets Android 12-based One UI 4 update

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 16, 2021, 12:41 pm

Samsung has started releasing the One UI 4 stable update for the Galaxy S21 series, which includes the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra models. The update is based on Android 12 and is said to reach older handsets and tablets in the coming months. It brings new customization options, privacy features, and an enhanced experience while using third-party apps.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is the first line-up from the company to receive the Android 12-based One UI 4 update. The tech giant has also provided a list of other devices, which will soon receive the firmware. One UI 4 is Samsung's latest custom user interface for Android devices and brings a host of improvements along with new customizations.

Details

Everything to know about One UI 4

The One UI 4 update brings new color palettes for a personalized look of home screens, menus, and icons. Users also get inbuilt redesigned widgets and a variety of emojis, GIFs, and stickers. With the firmware, the phone alerts you when a third-party app uses your microphone and camera. There is also a new privacy dashboard that provides all the settings and controls.

Design and display

The phones provide HDR10+ support

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra supports stylus

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra feature an IP68 rating with a punch-hole design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They sport a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution on S21 and S21+ and a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution on S21 Ultra. The trio offers a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

S21 and S21+ pack a 10MP selfie camera

Samsung S21 and S21+ sport a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 10MP front-facing shooter. S21 Ultra flaunts a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP periscope telephoto snapper with 10x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Up front, it has a 40MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The trio offers both wired and wireless charging support

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They pack a 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.