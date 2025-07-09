'Dhadak 2': Siddhant-Triptii are star-crossed lovers; trailer out on Friday
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, will be released on Friday, July 11. Director Shazia Iqbal and the lead actors will grace a launch event in Mumbai to unveil the trailer. The date was announced alongside the film's new poster on Thursday. It featured the two leads with the tagline, "When surrender means death...fight!"
Film's theme
'Dhadak 2'—spiritual sequel to 2018's 'Dhadak'
Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to the original Dhadak (2018) and is an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Pariyerum Perumal. The film delves into caste and social issues, with Chaturvedi playing Neelesh and Dimri as Vidhi. It will be released in theaters on August 1.
'Do dil. Ek Dhadak.'
Bollywood buzz
'Son of Sardaar 2' trailer also out on July 11
The trailer for Dhadak 2 isn't the only one making waves on July 11. The much-awaited Son of Sardaar 2 trailer will also be released on the same day, creating a double dose of excitement for Bollywood fans. The Ajay Devgn film has already received other promotional content and music releases ahead of its July 25 release.