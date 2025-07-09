'Dhadak 2': Siddhant-Triptii are star-crossed lovers; trailer out on Friday

'Dhadak 2' trailer to be out on July 11

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:36 pm Jul 09, 202512:36 pm

The much-anticipated trailer for Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, will be released on Friday, July 11. Director Shazia Iqbal and the lead actors will grace a launch event in Mumbai to unveil the trailer. The date was announced alongside the film's new poster on Thursday. It featured the two leads with the tagline, "When surrender means death...fight!"