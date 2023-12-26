'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' review: Relatable tale of modern-day relationships

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:54 pm Dec 26, 202306:54 pm

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is backed by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment

Netflix has dropped its latest Hindi film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a modern take on friendship, relationships, the digital world's adversities, and more. This new-age drama marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh, who also wrote it with producers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. A tale of three friends and their struggle with individual romantic relationships makes it a relatable watch. Our review.

3 friends bracing life's complexities, relations, struggles

Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is a stand-up comedian, Anaha (Ananya Panday) is a corporate employee, and Neil (Adarsh Gourav) is a gym trainer. The three childhood friends face complications with their individual relationships while also trying to start a business together. However, things go awry both in their lives and friendship when reality hits them hard.

Character sketches are the winner here

While Imaad is speed dating on Tinder but also fearing emotional intimacy, Ahana is an obsessive partner who can't cope with her breakup and stalks her ex-partner. Neil is in love with a social meria influencer who refuses to publicly acknowledge their relationship. What's interesting is that we know at least one person in real life who is like one of these characters.

Individually and together, these actors delivered above-average performances

Having watched Panday's previous films, especially Liger, I had little to no hope for her acting. But in all honestly, none could have played Ahana better than her. She got into the skin of the character, delivering a fine performance. How Chaturvedi masks Imaad's personal issues with his jokes is beautiful. Gourav, as an ambitious yet under-confident youngster, is watchable too.

Akhtar, Kagti can't go wrong with friendship trios

Releasing 12 years after their hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a perfect example of why Akhtar and Kagti can never disappoint you with stories of three friends. The trio are flawed individually, but together, they have their back for each other. Akhtar and Kagti have incorporated serious issues like mental health and child sexual abuse sensibly and delicately.

Bringing out dark side of social media

From creating fake profiles for stalking to left-right swiping on Tinder, uploading private pictures without one's consent, and hacking profiles to defame someone, there is not one but many aspects of the dark side of social media that the film tells you about. It is also a gentle reminder that we need to stop living our lives in the digital world.

It's predictable but worth a watch

The film is pretty predictable from the very beginning. Yet, it clears the test to be added to your watchlist. The characters might seem superficial on occasion, but relatable nonetheless. Camera work deserves a mention, especially for a scene between Kalki Kanmani and Chaturvedi, where the latter is surrounded by black and white images. Music is applaudable, too. Verdict: 3.5 out of 5 stars.