'Shantit Kranti 2' review: Don't miss this hilarious, relatable ride

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:41 am Oct 13, 202310:41 am

Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlinn's 'Shantit Kranti 2' premiered on SonyLIV on Friday (October 13)

How often do we have sequels that surpass the original series or a film? The Marathi series Shantit Kranti's second season is a fine example of it. Helmed by Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlinn, this "Bhakti Yatra" is a tad bit spiritual but a lot more relatable, humorous, and enjoyable. At no point does it bore you; rather, it gets better with each episode.

Bachelor's trip to Thailand ends up in Nepal

Shreyas, Dinar, and Prasanna reunite after a long time at the party that's kept to celebrate Shreyas taking over his mother's travel business. Though Dinar has quit alcohol and embarked on a path to spirituality, Shreyas and Prasanna get drunk; they plan Shreyas's bachelor's party in Thailand but end up on a six-day religious trip to Nepal via MP.

The trio, along with Shinde, returns to deliver

Whether it's Abhay Mahajan as Shreyas, Lalit Prabhakar as Prasanna, or Alok Rajwade as Dinar, the leading men have performed better in the second season, bringing new antics to the table. Sagar Yadav as Shinde is another treat to watch while Priyadarshini Indalkar's Samruddhi makes sure you fall in love with her. Every supporting senior cast is a perfect fit, too.

Swift narration and smooth direction keep you hooked

Unlike other series that have about eight to 10 episodes or more, Shantit Kranti 2 has only five episodes, which is reflective of its tight writing and narration. Sathaye and McGlinn need to take the credit for upping their direction in the latest season. Also, cinematographer Nikhil Arolkar has beautifully captured the spiritual essence of the temples and ghats through his lens.

Dialogues make the series more relatable

One aspect where everyone, especially the youngsters would be able to connect the most with the series, is its dialogues. They are funny, but most importantly, they have been kept how anyone would casually speak to his/her friends, making it relatable for the audience. Apart from that, the references to movies like Hangover and Gunda are something you shouldn't miss.

This comedy-drama thrives on good content and performances

Shantit Kranti 2 has originally been shot in the Marathi language. Released on SonyLIV on Friday (October 13), the dubbed versions of the series in other languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and others, are also available. Jointly produced by TVF and BhaDiPa, the series deserves to be on your weekend watchlist. Verdict: 3.5 stars out of 5.