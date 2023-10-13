Box office collection: 'Thank You For Coming' to exit soon

Box office collection: 'Thank You For Coming' to exit soon

'Thank You For Coming' box office collection

The makers of Thank You For Coming said the film's title to the meager set of viewers who came to watch it in theaters. Sex comedies have not been very popular among cine-goers but have worked on OTT platforms in India. The recently released film has tanked at the box office and is likely to be removed from the theaters soon.

Struggling to breach Rs. 5 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Bhumi Pednekar-headlined film earned Rs. 34 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.64 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Karan Kundrra, among others. It is helmed by Karan Boolani and was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

