Box office collection: 'Mission Raniganj' aims to benefit from weekend

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Mission Raniganj' aims to benefit from weekend

By Aikantik Bag 10:01 am Oct 13, 202310:01 am

'Mission Raniganj' box office collection

Mission Raniganj is just another flower in the bouquet of movies Akshay Kumar does every year. The movie has not been great on the commercial front but has been stable on the weekdays. The survival drama aims to maximize its collection over the weekend and the National Cinema Day scheme (every ticket for Rs. 99) will be the much-needed boost.

2/3

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 18.25 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, and Parineeti Chopra, among others. The movie is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill.

3/3

Twitter Post