Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023 | 11:10 am 1 min read

'OMG 2' box office collection

Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and he has proved it again with the success of OMG 2. The film has been praised by critics and has been raking in quite well at the box office. It has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark with ease and is currently marching toward the Rs. 150 crore mark.

Gaining momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Rai directorial earned Rs. 2.85 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 126.58 crore in India. The movie is stable and has gained some good momentum at the box office. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Arun Govil, among others. It is pitted against Gadar 2 at the box office.

