YRF Talent parts ways with Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 10, 2023, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Aditya Chopra-led YRF will no longer manage Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa, Anya Singh

YRF Talent, the talent management arm of Yash Raj Films, is under a rebuilding phase, where it is gearing up to welcome budding actors in the upcoming months. The agency, which is responsible for launching big names in the Bollywood industry, has also decided to part ways with model-turned-actor Manushi Chhillar, and actors Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh, as per reports.

Why does this story matter?

After 15 years of its inception, YRF reportedly started introducing new talent in the industry in 1985.

It was only after 2010 that the giant production house, took the lead in introducing fresh, and new faces in a recurring manner, infused with the newfangled energy of the studio.

The agency is famous for launching actors that subsequently became A-list stars, including Anushka Sharma.

Chhillar, Jethwa, and Singh no longer managed by YRF

Per reports, a source confirmed that while on a reboot, YRF has decided to part ways with some known names. Notably, the first in the list is former Miss World Chhiller, who made her acting debut in Samrat Prithviraj, a YRF produced period drama. Meanwhile, Jethwa featured in Rani Mukerji-headlined film Mardaani. On the other hand, Singh was seen in YRF's Qaidi Band.

New set of faces will soon be unveiled

The source also revealed that YRF is gearing up to unveil its next set of new faces in 2023-2024. There is no official information available on the new actors who will make the cut. Meanwhile, late last year, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra who debuted with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Ranveer Singh﻿—with Band Baaja Baaraat—made an exit from the company.

YRF riding high on success of 'Pathaan'

Talking of YRF, the banner is currently basking in the glory of the massive success of their spy thriller action Pathaan headlined by actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone﻿, and John Abraham. The movie has outpaced Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the highest Hindi-grossing film of all time. Meanwhile, Pathaan is currently heading toward Rs. 500 crore at the domestic box office.