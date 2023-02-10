Entertainment

Veteran actor Jayasudha marries for third time: Reports

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 10, 2023, 06:10 pm 2 min read

Veteran Tollywood actor Jayasudha has apparently married for the third time, per reports

Veteran South Indian actor Jayasudha Kapoor, who has worked predominantly in Telugu language films, has reportedly married for the third time. Per reports, the 64-year-old actor has tied the knot with a foreigner this time, although there is no official confirmation yet. However, a picture of the actor with her new husband is doing rounds on social media that has sparked speculations.

The actor rubbished rumors of her marriage earlier

Jayasudha has been making headlines for quite a while! Earlier, the actor and politician addressed the marriage rumors in an interview with a Telugu TV channel, and stated that the man in question was an NRI and a filmmaker who wants to make a biopic on her life, and to know her more personally, he has been traveling with her most of the time.

Veteran actor was married to film producer Nitin Kapoor

Kapoor was first married to a businessman named Kakarlapudi Rajendra Prasad. However, the marriage ended in divorce. Then, the Jyothi actor married film producer and cousin of Bollywood actor Jeetendra, Nitin Kapoor, who died due to suicide in 2017. Kapoor and Nitin share two sons named Nihar and Shreayan who are reportedly also part of the film industry like their parents.

Jayasudha made her film debut at the age of 12

Jayasudha made her debut in the Indian film industry at the age of 12 with the Telugu language film titled Pandanti Kapuram (1972) featuring Krishna. After three years, she made her debut as a lead actor in the Tollywood film Lakshmana Rekha and eventually rose to fame with the movie Jyothi (1976). In due time, she became a prominent actor in the Tollywood industry.

The actor was last seen in 'Varisu'

Even at the age of 64, the actor is unstoppable! She has donned multiple hats during her career spanning over four decades. She enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation and usually appears in Tollywood films portraying the roles of a mother or a grandmother. The veteran actor was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay-led Varisu, which became a massive hit at the box office.