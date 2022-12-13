Lifestyle

5 must-have wedding footwear in your trousseau

Written by Sneha Das Dec 13, 2022, 07:45 pm 2 min read

Shoes are one of the most important items in your wedding trousseau

One of the most underrated things in your wedding trousseau, a good pair of footwear can add more glam to your overall look. However, make sure that your shoes are comfortable and match most of your wedding outfits. From traditional juttis and colorful flats to classy wedges, block heels, and kitten heels, there are lots to explore. Here are five must-having wedding footwear.

Juttis

An Indian wedding is incomplete without traditional and colorful juttis that are not only comfortable to wear but also add a beautiful charm to your overall ethnic look. Go for embroidered juttis, shimmery juttis, or mirror-studded juttis. Ghungroo embellished juttis in bright colors are also trending now. You can pair them up with salwar sets, anarkalis, Patiala suits, straight pants, kurta sets, etc.

Broad-strapped flats

If you don't want to feel uncomfortable in towering heels on your big day, then flats are the ideal footwear to opt for. They are comfortable and can be worn all day long during your wedding festivities. You can go for a stylish pair of neutral-colored broad-strapped flats that not only go well with traditional outfits but also with semi-formal and formal suits.

Wedges

If you want both height and comfort in your footwear, then go for wedge heels. Unlike stilettos and pencil heels, wedges do not cause discomfort or lead to foot aches. It also looks stylish and trendy. You can wear wedges on your wedding day or reception as it goes well with lehengas, sarees, and suits. You can go for elegant wedges with sparkly heels.

Block heels

Block heels have a chunky heel that not only feels comfortable but also gives you a chic and simple look. Apart from Indian outfits, they also go well with semi-formal outfits. You can choose from strappy, close-toed, short, or high-block heels. Your wedding trousseau should have one pair of classic black block heels and a pair of nude ones to match most outfits.

Pumps

One of the most trendy footwear options, pumps go well with traditional outfits. They also go well with western outfits and give a sophisticated and put-together look. You can go for stiletto pumps in a blingy rose gold, beige, or blush pink shade. You can also select a laced pump that looks extremely stylish. Embroidered pumps are also in fashion now.