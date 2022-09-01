Lifestyle

A few fashion tips for ladies with hourglass-shaped body

These fashion tips can accentuate the curves of hourglass-shaped bodies.

Counted among the most attractive body types, hourglass shape bodies are considered one of the four traditional female body shapes in the fashion industry. An hourglass figure is characterized by equal-sized hips and busts, and a well-defined waist narrower than both. The legs and upper body are somewhat proportionate in this body shape. Here are some fashion tips for ladies with an hourglass-shaped body.

Necklines Choose the correct neckline

If you have an hourglass-shaped body with a wide chest, go for necklines that create a curve or an angle. V-necks work great for making your bust smaller and the sharp angle draws attention downward toward your waist. You can also opt for a boatneck or scoop neck top to show off your collarbone area. Avoid high-neck tops that make your chest look larger.

Jeans and trousers Invest in high-waist jeans or trousers; use belts

High-waist jeans or trousers should be the staple pieces of clothing in your wardrobe if you have an hourglass-shaped body. You can go for high-waist bell bottom jeans to give proportion to your lower half. You can also choose baggy high-waist jeans to highlight your waist. Also, wear a nice belt clinched over your waist's smallest part to add extra emphasis to your waist.

Dresses Skater and bodycon dresses should be included

A skater dress is one of the best outfits to add an elegant touch to your figure. These dresses fit like a t-shirt on the top, are fitted at the waist, and then flare out beautifully at the hips. Flowy dresses with a nice belt also work well. Bodycon dresses are also a great choice for hourglass-body shapes as they highlight your curves.

Coats Go for belted trench and wrap coats

Belted trench coats can be tightened and adjusted as per your liking which makes them a perfect outfit choice for an hourglass-shaped figure. It looks more structured compared to bulky and baggy outerwear clothes. Wrap coats are also a good choice as these adjustable pieces hug and define your curves, with a tie highlighting your waist. You can choose fit and flare wrap coats.

Skirts Skirts look great on hourglass-body shapes

Skirts look perfect on hourglass figures. You can go for high-waist skirts like a pencil or tube skirt which are well-fitted at the hips to accentuate your curves. A-line, pleated, and full skirts also complement your hips. Remember to wear a nice belt to flaunt your waistline. You can go for tight-fitted skirts if you are not overweight or have a heavy stomach flab.