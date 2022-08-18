Lifestyle

Ladies, here are 5 must-have jeans that you should score

Written by Sneha Das Aug 18, 2022

Get your hands on (or should we say your legs in!) these five jeans for women.

Ruling the world of fashion since 1873, jeans are one of the staple pieces of clothing for both men and women. From a casual brunch and a movie night to a formal party and a date night, a pair of jeans is never out of fashion. So ladies, before you step out for your next outing, add these five denim jeans to your wardrobe.

Skin-hugging Skinny jeans

Skinny jeans are a godsend for all body shapes and sizes, which is why you must own a pair. It has a snug fit from waist to ankle and takes the exact shape of your legs, making for a stunning and comfortable option for all occasions. In fact, they are also stretchable and go well with all t-shirts, tops, and shirts.

Comfortable fit Wide-leg jeans

If you are up for a comfortable and easy-breezy fit while sporting a chic style, a pair of wide-leg jeans is what you should grab. This offers you a polished and glam look, especially when you wear high heels. You can either pair it up with a simple white tee for a laid-back look or a silk blouse for a party appeal.

Universal fit Boyfriend jeans

This is the ultimate "boyfriend material" for your wardrobe. It's tight at the hips and gets baggy as it goes down. Although it's universally flattering, these jeans are perfect for women with thicker thighs. They have a straight cut and offer you a casual and relaxed look. Loosely tuck in a white shirt, wear pointed flats, and don some jewelry to complete the look.

Versatile style High-waist jeans

Every woman's wardrobe should have a pair of high-waist jeans, for it highlights your waist and creates a nice hourglass silhouette. It sits high on your torso and also makes you appear taller by creating an illusion of elongated legs. In addition to this, high-waist jeans hide your belly fat and give proper shape to your butt as well.

'80s trend Mom jeans

A huge trend in the '80s and also one of the favorite styles of Princess Diana, mom jeans are back but with a bit of makeover. This type of jeans has a high waist but gets baggy at the legs before tapering in at the ankles, creating a curvy silhouette. It is usually available in a solid, light-blue color with no fading or stone-washing.