Lifestyle 5 hottest fashion statements for 2022

Written by Varnika Sharma Edited by Anamica Singh Published on Dec 29, 2021, 01:46 pm 2 Mins Read

Fashion is ever-evolving

The year 2022 is fast approaching and so is a whole new set of fashion trends. Certain styles are making a comeback, while some are going to continue their reign in the fashion arena. Plus, there is one that might just shock you. If you are a fashion-conscious diva, then stay with us to know what will be trending in the new year.

#1 Bring on the stripes

Be it vertical or horizontal, stripes will be big in 2022. Choose from striped shirts and pair them up with solid-colored pants or pencil skirts in the same color. You can also turn it around, either way, the look is a power statement. A striped shirt looks chic under a casual dress, and a striped sweater with loose pants is a winner.

#2 Mini skirts are back

Mini skirts are staging a comeback in the new year. From metallic and satin to checkered twill and asymmetric with patch pockets, mini skirts will be splashed across the fashion scene in 2022. You can wear them with a black-leathered shortened jacket, an oversized sweater, or a tuck-in shirt. Wear them with noodle-strap or off-shoulder tops to add that oomph factor.

#3 Denim on denim continues its run

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kendall Jenner have embraced the comfortable trend of denim on denim and it is not going out any time soon. This monochrome look can either be achieved with a blue denim shirt and blue skinny jeans or a black top with black jeans. Denim jackets with mom jeans are also the latest hit on the block.

#4 Go grunge with biker-chic jackets

This iconic 1990s fashion piece has been revamped using lace and denim by some famous fashion designers. The biker jacket looks hot with a short skirt and boots. If that is a bit too much for you, then pull up a pair of blue jeans. Pair an oversized biker jacket with skinny leather jeans and flat biker boots for the grunge look.

#5 Don't shy away from twinsets

Don't be afraid to match your top with your bottoms. The twinset is going to be big in 2022. A neutral color corset top and pant set is modern and sophisticated, while a tie and dye top and skirt set looks fun and flirty. When donning a neutral twinset, jazz it up with some accessories to flaunt the muted look.