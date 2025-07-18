Take a look at Indian TV's top hosts

India's highest-paid TV hosts: Bachchan, Salman, and more

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:36 pm Jul 18, 202505:36 pm

What's the story

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is the highest-paid television host in India! Per Siasat, he'll earn ₹5 crore per episode for the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which premieres on August 11. With five episodes a week, his weekly paycheck will reach an astonishing ₹25 crore. Bachchan has been the host of KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Let's take a look at some other top hosts.