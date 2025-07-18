India's highest-paid TV hosts: Bachchan, Salman, and more
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is the highest-paid television host in India! Per Siasat, he'll earn ₹5 crore per episode for the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which premieres on August 11. With five episodes a week, his weekly paycheck will reach an astonishing ₹25 crore. Bachchan has been the host of KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Let's take a look at some other top hosts.
Pay comparison
Bachchan vs Salman Khan
Bachchan's earnings for KBC 17 have surpassed actor Salman Khan's, who earned ₹12 crore per Weekend Ka Vaar episode during Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, per News18. This roughly translates to a weekly income of around ₹24 crore. However, it's important to note that Khan only films for one to two days a week for Bigg Boss, unlike Bachchan.
Industry earnings
Other top TV hosts and their earnings
Apart from Bachchan and Khan, other high-earning television hosts in India include Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, and Rohit Shetty. Sharma is said to be earning ₹5 crore per episode for his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Director-producer Johar earns ₹2-3 crore for each episode of Koffee With Karan. Filmmaker Shetty, meanwhile, makes around ₹50 lakh per episode for the reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi.