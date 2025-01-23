'It's false': Remo D'Souza's wife denies reports of death threats
What's the story
Lizelle D'Souza, wife of ace choreographer Remo D'Souza, has denied recent media reports that her husband received death threats through email.
Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, she said, "No, it's false, nothing as such." She explained they received spam emails on their company email ID but these were not related to any threats.
The couple has taken these spam emails to the police for investigation.
Investigation underway
'The cyber department is looking into it...'
Further, D'Souza revealed that the cyber department is now investigating the matter.
She assured fans, "There's nothing to worry about. If there's anything, they (police) will look into it." She expressed confusion over why these spam emails were being linked to death threats in media reports.
When asked if the spam emails contained any threats, D'Souza categorically replied, "No."
"It must have gone to multiple people, not only one. I think it's just been misinterpreted—some other email with this."
Ongoing probe
Meanwhile, police are investigating threats against Yadav and Sharma
Meanwhile, the police are also probing a separate case of email death threats to actor Rajpal Yadav and comedian Kapil Sharma.
According to ANI, an email was sent to Yadav's account on December 14 by a person named Bishnu. The sender allegedly threatened that Sharma, his family, his associates, and Yadav would be killed.
This prompted Yadav's wife to file an FIR at Amboli Police Station, Mumbai, on December 17.
Legal action
Case registered under threat of harm provision
The Amboli Police have registered the case under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which deals with the threat of harm.
The investigation is underway, however, no suspects have been identified yet.
Reportedly, Sharma also recently filed a complaint with the police about these threats. Actor-singer Sugandha Mishra had also reportedly filed a similar complaint after receiving the same threatening email.