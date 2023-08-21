'Dream Girl 2's 'Jamnapaar' starring Ayushmann Khurrana is out

'Dream Girl 2's 'Jamnapaar' starring Ayushmann Khurrana is out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 06:14 pm 1 min read

'Jamnapaar' music video is out

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 is finally releasing this Friday after going through several postponements. The makers are promoting the movie in full swing and now they have released a new song titled Jamnapaar. Khurrana's dance moves set the stage on fire in this peppy track composed by Meet Bros. and crooned by Neha Kakkar. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Cast and crew of the film

The spiritual sequel of Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Annu Kapoor. The trailer and two songs from Dream Girl 2- Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 and Naach, have already been released and have received positive responses from viewers.

