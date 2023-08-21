'Tiger 3': SRK to save Salman Khan from Pakistan jail

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 05:50 pm 1 min read

Exciting details about 'Tiger 3' are out

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Ever since Tiger's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan became a rage, fans are eagerly waiting for Pathaan's cameo in Tiger 3. An earlier report suggested that the sequence will be a prison-break scene. Now, there are some exciting updates regarding the same. Tiger 3 is slated for Diwali 2023 release.

More about the cameo sequence

As per Box Office Worldwide, SRK's Pathaan will go to Pakistan to save Salman's Tiger from a prison. Reportedly, Tiger 3's mission will be revolving around Pakistan. Katrina Kaif will reprise her role as Zoya and the cast includes Emraan Hashmi. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and the project is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Chopra is leaving no stone unturned for this cameo sequence

The jailbreak scene was shot in Mumbai's Madh Island, where a mammoth set was erected for the same. Reportedly, Chopra spent Rs. 35 crore on the scene and it's considered to be one of the biggest highlights of the action thriller. Tiger 3 will mark the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe. Reportedly, the Khan duo has Tiger Vs Pathaan in their pipeline.

