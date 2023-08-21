Akshay Kumar pens note on Pankaj Tripathi's father's demise

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar pens note on Pankaj Tripathi's father's demise

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 05:28 pm 1 min read

Akshay Kumar's reaction to Pankaj Tripathi's father's death

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passed away at the age of 99. The actor's father's last rites will be done on Monday at his village in Gopalganj. As the news broke to the media, fans and colleagues offered their condolences to Tripathi. His OMG 2 co-star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt condolence for the departed soul.

Kumar's reaction to Tiwari's death

Kumar wrote in Hindi which translates to "Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of my friend and co-star @TripathiiPankaj's father. No one can fulfill the absence of parents. May God give place to his father's soul at his feet. Om Shanti." The duo's film OMG 2 received acclaim from critics and viewers and is currently running in theaters.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline