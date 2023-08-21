Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari dies at 99

Written by Isha Sharma August 21, 2023 | 03:36 pm 2 min read

Pankaj Tripathi's father has passed away

In a piece of upsetting news, actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari has reportedly passed away at the age of 99. The exact cause isn't yet out. A report in Hindustan Times stated that the actor was shooting in Uttarakhand when he was intimated of the sad news, and immediately left for his paternal home in Belsand, Bihar, where his parents resided.

This is what the official statement said

The actor's family has released a statement confirming the sad news, "It's with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj."

Tripathi's father worked as a farmer

Tripathi spoke about his father often. He once told HT, "My father wanted me to become a doctor. The place where I hail from—a village in Gopalganj in Bihar—people, only know two professions: an engineer or a doctor. I am a son of a farmer. My village is [in the village's interior] and there are still no well-built roads there."

His father wasn't too interested in his son's work

Earlier this month, Tripathi told Mashable, "He is not too proud of my achievements. My father does not even know what and how I do in cinema. To date, he has not seen how a movie theater looks from the inside. He sees my work if someone shows him on their computer or on the television, which was recently installed at my house."

His father supported his decision to leave for Delhi

Tripathi had also highlighted how his father supported his dreams. "[My parents'] only concern was whether I would be able to earn rozi-roti. I told them that if I went to Delhi, I could even get a government job. Now, the thing with middle-class people is that when they hear about government jobs they think it'll be okay. So my father said, 'yes'."

