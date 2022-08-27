Entertainment

Comprehensive guide to understanding Pankaj Tripathi's 'Criminal Justice 3'

Comprehensive guide to understanding Pankaj Tripathi's 'Criminal Justice 3'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 27, 2022, 12:25 am 3 min read

'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The first two episodes of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Criminal Justice Season 3 arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (August 26). New episodes will drop each Friday in the upcoming weeks. Both of the previous seasons had enjoyed favorable critical reception and emerged as one of the most successful shows on the streamer. Here's all you need to know before binge-watching the third installment.

Quick recap What is the crime-drama franchise all about?

Criminal Justice draws its name and inspiration from the 2008 British show written by Peter Moffat. The first season dropped on the streamer in April 2019 and was headlined by Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey. Garnering critical acclaim for the plot and the performances, the second season, titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, followed in December 2020. This, too, turned out to be successful.

Ensemble Meet the cast of 'Criminal Justice 3'

Sticking to its USP, this season, too, will focus on a fresh case and lawyer Madhav Mishra (Tripathi) will put his grey cells to test. The cast of Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach includes Purab Kohli (Rock On), Gaurav Gera (Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal), Shweta Basu Prasad (Makdee), and Adinath Kothare (83), among others. It is available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Plot A child's murder is at the fulcrum of the story

The trailer released earlier this month promised a mind-boggling mystery, centered around the murder of a child Zara Ahuja (Deshna Dugad). The clip also showed Tripathi defending Mukul Ahuja (Aditya Gupta), the prime suspect and Zara's brother. Tripathi will be seen pitted against another lawyer (Basu Prasad) while trying to unravel this confounding labyrinth. Who really is innocent, if anyone at all?

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Murder, Motives, Opportunity and Lies - Kya apne sabse mushkil case ko jeet paayenge Madhav Mishra? #HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice - Adhura Sach, streaming from 26th Aug. #CriminalJustice3 #CriminalJusticeOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/0qhesQCPTU — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 10, 2022

Crew Learn about the crew behind the show

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach has been directed by Rohan Sippy, who has previously directed four episodes of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. He has also written Netflix's series Aranyak. The show has been produced by leading production house Applause Entertainment, which has also been associated with some other popular web series in the past. These include The Office (Hindi), Hostages, and Scam 1992.

Reviews How are people liking the show so far?

Some of the early reviews are already out and the show seems to be receiving mixed responses. The common denominator across all reviews, however, is Tripathi's splendid performance, which has been receiving abundant love. One viewer tweeted, "You cannot miss this one at any cost!" while someone else had a different opinion. "This is a predictable, low on suspense, boring series," they said.