'KGF' actor Harish Roy aka Khasim Chacha is battling cancer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 26, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

Actor Harish Roy is battling Stage 4 of lung cancer.

Harish Roy, one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry, has opened up in an interview about his battle with lung cancer. In the interview, Roy stated that he kept his diagnosis private initially. He said that he did not tell anyone about it so as to not miss out on acting opportunities. Here's more about the latest news.

Details Roy has been battling cancer for three years

In a recent interview with vlogger and social media influencer Gopi Gowda, he opened up about his condition for the first time. Roy stated that he has been battling cancer for the past three years. The actor added that he is in Stage 4 of cancer and that he grew a beard only to cover up the swelling near his neck.

Quote 'Put off surgery because I didn't have money'

"Situations can bestow greatness upon you or take things away from you. There is no escaping fate," Roy said during the interview. "I've been suffering from cancer for three years. I put off my surgery because I didn't have any money at first. I waited till the movies were released. Now that I'm at the fourth stage, things are becoming worse," he added.

Information Celebrities from Kannada film industry offered financial help

Presently, Roy is undergoing treatment for his condition at Karnataka's Kidwai Memorial Institute Of Oncology Hospital. A surgical procedure has already been conducted on his lungs. But reportedly, further treatment is needed. Many actors and producers from the Kannada entertainment industry promised him financial aid as soon as the interview video surfaced online. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Update Roy spoke of 'popular actor' who came to his aid

Roy looks forward to signing up in more films soon to afford his treatment. In the interview, Roy stated that a "popular actor" has come forward to help him. He also added that his tablets cost about Rs. 3 lakh per month. Besides playing a close aide to Yash's Rocky Bhai in KGF, Roy has acted in several South Indian movies.