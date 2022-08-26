Entertainment

Who is 'The Kapil Sharma Show's new entrant, Srishty Rode?

Kapil Sharma delighted fans on Thursday by dropping a promo to mark the return of The Kapil Sharma Show. The program will air on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30pm from September 10. While Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Chandan Prabhakar will continue their association with TKSS, actor Srishty Rode has now joined the cast, too. Here's all you need to know.

Career Rode has been a part of popular soap operas

Rode started her career with the popular horror anthology show Ssshhhh... Phir Koi Hai, back in 2008. The show acted as a springboard and helped her bag roles in soap operas such as Bairi Piya (2009), Yeh Ishq Haaye (2010-2011), and Chotti Bahu (2011). She also received acclaim and applause for her performance as Anushka in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films' soap opera Saraswatichandra (2013-2014).

'Bigg Boss' stint She gained prominence after participation in 'Bigg Boss'

Rode was a part of Bigg Boss 12 which aired on Colors TV between September 2018-December 2018 and was hosted by Salman Khan. She had a fairly long run on the show and spent 70 days locked inside the house. Her Bigg Boss stint also grabbed headlines due to her relationship rumors with co-contestant Rohit Suchanti (Bhagya Lakshmi), though she frequently quashed the speculations.

Music videos Rode also gained fame through her music videos

Rode has also gained popularity over the years due to her music videos. In 2019, she was a part of Strawberry Warga, crooned by Navv Inder and Swati Sharma under the label Zee Music Company. In 2020, she appeared in a video Kasam, alongside Vishal Singh (Saath Nibhaana Saathiya). In January 2022, she did another MV called Phone with Singh, sung by Kapil Sahdev.

Upcoming film Rode is awaiting the release of debut film

Post Bigg Boss 12, Rode had signed her debut film Gabru Gang. The film is touted to be "the world's first film based on kite-flying" and endeavors "to give good cinema with lots of emotions and a message." Helmed by Sameer Khan, it also stars Abhishek Duhan (Sultan) and Abhilash Kumar (Ghayal Once Again). The long-delayed film is reportedly in the post-production stage presently.

Apart from Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Siddharth Sagar, Ishtiyak Khan. and Srikant Maski will also embellish the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh will continue to serve as the judge/special guest. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar, who is said to be the most recurring celebrity on TKSS, will be the first guest this season. He'll be seen promoting his upcoming crime-thriller film Cuttputlli.