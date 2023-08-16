#BoxOfficeCollection: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is unstoppable

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is unstoppable

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 09:57 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Bollywood has woken up from its deep slumber! Yes, with big releases last week, the box office witnessed a massive collection and interestingly, all the releases are performing well. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has emerged to be a blockbuster and is on a money-minting spree. The sequel has surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark and is slated to break more records.

Aiming for the Rs. 250 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 55.5 crore (early estimates) on Independence Day. Overall, it has earned Rs. 229.08 crore. The action drama is working like magic in the tier-II and tier-III cities of India. The film received mixed reviews from critics but is being loved by viewers. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline