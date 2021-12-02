Entertainment Why a bailable warrant has been issued against Ameesha Patel?

Ameesha Patel has been asked to physically appear in a check bounce case

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has found herself in trouble. On Monday, the District and Sessions Court, Bhopal issued a bailable warrant against her in a check bounce case. A Rs. 32.25 lakh check bounce case was filed against the Gadar star by UTF Telefilms Private Limited. Now, Patel has to be physically present at the next hearing, set to be held on December 4.

Context Why does this story matter?

To note, any check bounces for either technical reasons or if the amount mentioned in the check exceeds the amount in one's bank account. It is a criminal offense punishable by bank penalty and even closing of bank account in extreme cases. This isn't the first time Patel has been embroiled in monetary soup. In 2019, she was accused of Rs. 2.5 crore fraud.

Warrant Failing to appear in court, Patel might receive arrest warrant

Coming to the recent case, a News18 report stated Patel had borrowed Rs. 32.25L from the complainant in order to make a film. While paying back the amount, the actress gave two checks, both of which bounced. Citing UTF Telefilms' advocate Ravi Panth, the portal noted if Patel failed to appear before the court, an arrest warrant might also be issued against her.

Similar cases Patel was accused of monetary fraud at least twice before

The report added another check bounce case had been filed against the Race 2 actress in 2019. Reportedly, the star had taken Rs. 10 lakh from one Nisha Chhipa, again for film production. But her check for the amount was dishonored by the bank. In the same year, Patel was accused of fraud to the tune of Rs. 2.5 crore by a film producer.

Film She's otherwise occupied with 'Gadar 2' shoot

Businessman-producer Ajay Kumar Singh had alleged the 45-year-old convinced him to invest Rs. 2.5cr in a film called Desi Magic. But not only did the movie never materialized, he also was not given his money back as Patel's check had bounced. The matter went to Jharkhand High Court. Meanwhile, the actress is currently busy with Gadar 2, the sequel to her superhit 2001 film.