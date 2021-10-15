Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2' to release in 2022

'Gadar 2': Get ready as sequel to one of modern Bollywood's biggest blockbusters is coming soon!

Ending all speculations, Sunny Deol confirmed that his next project will be the sequel to his blockbuster movie Gadar. Unveiling the motion poster for Gadar 2, makers also announced the movie will come out in 2022. Interestingly, this will mark the reunion of Deol and Ameesha Patel, along with Utkarsh Sharma, who played their son in the 2001 film. Read on.

Announcement

Director Sharma, Deol were teasing sequel for past few days

Director-producer Anil Sharma has shared the film's motion poster online. He wrote: "After two decades the wait is finally over! Announcing the biggest ever sequel in Indian cinema." This ended the buzz created by Sharma and Deol in the past few days as they were teasing the announcement of "something very special." Patel and Utkarsh (who is Sharma's son) also shared the poster.

Twitter Post

The sequel comes after two long decades

Information

This time Utkarsh will co-lead the venture

The original movie was set around the independence period and essayed a love story between an Indian truck driver (Deol) and a Pakistani girl belonging to an aristocratic family (Patel). Despite releasing alongside Aamir Khan's Lagaan, the movie did extremely well in the theaters back. Although the plot details of the sequel have not been revealed, this time Utkarsh will co-lead the venture.

Looking back

Tara might go to Pakistan again, but to save son

The news about a sequel being made came in July as Sharma had cracked the one-line idea for the film and was about to sit with his writers to churn out a script. The idea went like this: This time, "Tara Singh [Deol] will be returning to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet Singh back." Further details will be out soon.

Update

Mithoon will be helming the music composition for the flick

Earlier, Sharma had hinted at the sequel saying, "The entire nation wants Tara Singh to come back, that Jeete grows up." Like the previous venture, the sequel will be also backed by Zee Studios along with Anil Sharma Productions. Shaktimaan has written the story/screenplay while Mithoon has been entrusted with the music composition for the movie. Reportedly, production is set to begin soon.