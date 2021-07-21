'Gadar 2': Sunny Deol back to Pakistan for his son?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 01:31 pm

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was released in 2001, alongside 'Lagaan'

Remember Tara Singh from Gadar? His true love for his wife Sakeena took him to Pakistan. Recent update is that he's going back to the country, but this time for his son, Charanjeet Singh. Director Anil Sharma is reportedly making the sequel with Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma (who played Deol's son). It is, however, unclear whether Ameesha Patel will be back or not.

Screenplay

Sharma will soon discuss his 'one line idea' with writers

Talking about Gadar 2, a source informed Pinkvilla, "20 years later, Anil Sharma is now planning a sequel to Gadar with Sunny Deol and his son, Utkarsh Sharma." "The filmmaker has cracked the one-line idea for the sequel, about Tara Singh returning to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet Singh, back." Sharma will soon be discussing that with his writers to create a screenplay.

Quote

'One needs a bomb of emotion,' Sharma on 'Gadar 2'

"The entire world wants to see Tara Singh back," Sharma once told Pinkvilla, "One needs a bomb of emotion, drama and grandeur. Whenever Gadar 2 is announced, you can assume that I have got that bomb." Looks like he has got his bomb at last!

Sequels

Sharma will start 'Gadar 2' after shooting 'Apne 2'

The report further stated that the film will be backed by ZEE and makers are treading the line cautiously as "the idea of bringing Gadar back comes with its own set of challenges." The first installment was declared a blockbuster at the box office, even after clashing with Aamir Khan's Lagaan. Sharma will begin working on this after finishing another Deol movie, Apne 2.

Information

'Apne 2' is going on the floors in September

Sharma had made Apne in 2007 and that was a hit as well. Currently, he's working on its second part, and as informed last month, it will go on the floors in September. Talking about the storyline, he said, "Apne 2 is a very emotional story, which will find a place in heart of the people." The filmmaker is eyeing a 2022 release.

Cast

Three generations of Deol to star in 'Apne 2'

Reprising roles from the first edition, Apne 2 will feature Dharmendra and his sons — Sunny and Bobby — along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The next generation of the clan, Karan Deol, will also join the team of this boxing-family drama. Written by Neeraj Pathak, the movie will be shot in London and Punjab, and Himesh Reshammiya will be back as its music composer.