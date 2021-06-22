'Apne 2' eyeing 2022 release, Himesh Reshammiya to give music

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 10:30 pm

After 13 years of 'Apne', Anil Sharma reunites with the Deol family for its sequel

Filmmaker Anil Sharma's 2007 movie Apne had garnered appreciation from both critics and viewers. The Deol family won hearts with their on-screen performances and now, they are coming back in Apne 2. Sharma revealed in an interview that the sequel is set to go on floor in September, and is slated for a 2022 release. And music will be composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

To note, Reshammiya had composed the soundtrack of 'Apne'

The soundtrack of Apne, composed by Reshammiya, was a big hit. It was also the last time he and Sonu Nigam collaborated. Now, the singer-actor will return in the sequel. "I had Himesh compose the music of Genius and our song, Tera Fitoor was a hit. I reunite with him on Apne 2 and you can expect a musical from us," he told Pinkvilla.

Interesting fact: Three generations will be seen in 'Apne 2'

The movie will be shot in London and Punjab. And, it will also star Sunny Deol's son Karan, who is the third generation in the Deol clan. Confirming the same, Sharma said, "It's the first time that I am making a part two and we are taking the story of this family forward with Karan being the latest addition to the cast."

Lockdown didn't allow its makers to start shooting at all

The family drama was supposed to release this year. But the ongoing pandemic didn't give the makers any chance to start filming. Sharma told Bollywood Life that the movie requires "boxing stadium and crowd," which can only be possible to get after lockdown. He will now begin the shoot in September, and the movie will hit the theaters next year in March or April.

'Apne 2' will be a 'very emotional story'

Written by Neeraj Pathak, Apne 2 will be an "emotional" family drama. "Apne 2 is a very emotional story, which will find a place in heart of the people," Sharma informed Pinkvilla. It will star Sunny, Karan, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The first part was a huge success, which saw the Deols as boxers and now, Karan will follow their footsteps.