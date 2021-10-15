'Sooryavanshi': Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer extend cinema hall invites

Akshay Kumar leads special video inviting viewers to the big screen launch of his next, 'Sooryavanshi'

In a heartwarming move, Akshay Kumar extended a warm welcome to moviegoers by requesting them to hit theaters again to watch his next, Sooryavanshi. Along with fellow stars—Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh—of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Kumar extended invites through a video today. The actioner will be seeing release on November 5 in cinema halls across the country after waiting for over a year.

Showtime

'Interval hua khatam, now it's showtime!'

In the one-minute clip, the actors can be seen donning black attire inside a cinema hall. Recalling how not only theaters but also our lives saw an interval last year due to the pandemic, they assure the wait is over. "Interval hua khatam, now it's showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us," wrote Kumar on social media.

Twitter Post

Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/JF2QE80Efp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

Appeal

'Not about just our film but about industry': Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who is the female lead but doesn't appear in the video, also shared the clip. She wrote, "18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic." Noting it is "not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family," she requested everyone's presence in the theaters.

Timeline

'Sooryavanshi' became one of first movies to book release slot

To recall, Shetty was the first director to book a release slot after the Maharashtra government decided to reopen halls in the state from October 22. In fact, the Singham director was part of the COVID-19 taskforce meeting that was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, filmmaker Kunal Kapoor, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, among others, where the decision to reopen was taken.

Competition

Box office clash: 'Eternals', 'Annaatthe' are releasing around Diwali too

Earlier, Shetty sounded positive about the movie standing the test of time. He had said that because of the subject of Sooryavanshi and the way it has been shot, it will never go stale. The police drama will find competition from Rajinikanth's much-anticipated flick Annaatthe and the Marvel multi-starrer Eternals. Meanwhile, YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 is releasing on November 19.