#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Barbie' collections drop further in India

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Barbie' collections drop further in India

Written by Aikantik Bag August 01, 2023 | 11:38 am 1 min read

'Barbie' box office collection

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has become a monumental film in Hollywood and it is shattering records left and right! The film is pitted against Oppenheimer and surpassed it in the first weekend itself. The fantasy comedy received huge critical acclaim, too. However, in India, the movie has been quite slow as per the box office collection and its collection is dropping with each passing day.

Failed to breach Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Margot Robbie-headlined movie earned Rs. 85 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 36.1 crore in India. The cast includes Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Will Ferrell, and Emma Mackey, among others. Interestingly, this film sparked the global phenomenon of Barbenheimer—a meme fest on social media.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline