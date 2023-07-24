Quentin Tarantino watches 'Barbenheimer' on opening weekend

The Barbenheimer phenomenon has taken over the world and this weekend was all about binge-watching, but in theaters. And, ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was also seen getting tickets for Greta Gerwig's Barbie after watching Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The filmmaker was accompanied by Canadian-American director, Roger Avary. Later, the Video Archives Podcast's official handle confirmed the same. Both films have been quite popular among viewers.

Drawing parallels with Tarantino's film

A user tweeted a photograph of Tarantino buying tickets for Barbie. Fans were prompt enough to draw parallels from a scene of his film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood where Sharon Tate bought a ticket for a film. Interestingly, Margot Robbie donned Tate's role and she is the titular actor in Barbie. Tarantino's 10th film is slated to go on floors in 2023.

