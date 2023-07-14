Phoebe Waller-Bridge's birthday: 'Fleabag' quotes we love the most

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 14, 2023 | 04:10 am 3 min read

Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge, the English actor, screenwriter, and producer who gave us one of the most valuable shows, Fleabag, turned 38 today (July 14). She won three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a British Academy Television Award for the two-part comedy series Fleabag. On her birthday, we remember five quotes from the show that has become a part of our lexicon.

'Women are born with pain built in...'

"Women are born with pain built in. We carry it within ourselves. Men have to seek it out," said Belinda. Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) meets Belinda who is in her 50s after she wins the Women in Business award. Both end up going out for drinks and having a deep conversation about women, life, and feminism—the crux of the show since the very beginning.

'Being proper and sweet…is exhausting'

Fleabag speaks to herself (and us): "Being proper and sweet and nice and pleasing is a f***ing nightmare. It's exhausting." Her character is one of the most complicated and real female characters in modern television. While she realises she doesn't fit the "conventional" mold of women as per society, she tries to turn her life around every day and make lesser self-destructive life choices.

'I worry I'd be less of a feminist if…'

"I sometimes worry I'd be less of a feminist if I had bigger t*ts," confesses Fleabag to herself in the second episode of Season 2. This connects to one of the scenes in the first season where both Fleabag and her sister realize that they are "bad" feminists and that they crave that "perfect" body. And it's a worry for many woman!

'Being a romantic takes a hell lot of hope'

"Love isn't something that weak people do. Being a romantic takes a hell of a lot of hope," says Father. Andrew Scott plays the role of a priest in the second season and has an intense turbulent relationship with Fleabag. He has some really heart-touching, relatable, and heartbreaking at the same time dialogues and quotes throughout their relationship.

'It'll pass'

This is one of the most heartbreaking dialogues in the entire series that happens at the end of the show. As Fleabag and the priest sit at a bus stop, the former confesses her love and says, "You know, the worst thing is that I f**king love you. I love you." While she wanted to leave it there, he replies, "It'll pass."

