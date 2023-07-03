Entertainment

Happy birthday, Tom Cruise: Actor's must-see performances beyond action blockbusters

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 03, 2023 | 02:15 am 3 min read

Legendary actor Tom Cruise celebrates his 61st birthday on Monday

Popularly known for his action-fueled roles in movies like Top Gun and Mission: Impossible series, Tom Cruise is one of those actors who have established themselves as bankable names in Hollywood. While the actor has dedicated himself to revolutionizing the action genre in recent years, his repertoire boasts numerous other remarkable films, too. On his 61st birthday, we gather Cruise's greatest non-action films.

'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Are you looking for a courtroom drama that will keep you guessing until the very end? Then, Cruise's A Few Good Men is definitely for you! Even with an ensemble cast including Jack Nicholson and a host of other Hollywood A-listers, this film delivers a powerful, thought-provoking story. As Lieutenant Kaffee, Cruise brings everything he has to the table that leaves a lasting impact.

'Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles' (1994)

For the unversed, Cruise—in 1994—took on the role of a cunning vampire named Lestat, who seeks to corrupt the morally inclined Louis (Brad Pitt). Helmed by Neil Jordan, the film is a brilliant take on vampirism and the struggle for humanity in the face of immortality. The actor delivers a sinister performance as Lestat, portraying him as the embodiment of evil.

'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

Jerry Maguire is one of Cruise's most beloved classics that bagged him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. The rom-com drama, which also stars Renee Zellweger and Cuba Gooding Jr., is inspired by real-life sports agent Leigh Steinberg—who, interestingly, acted as a technical consultant on the film. Cruise's captivating performance as the eponymous sports agent makes this movie a must-watch for every cinephile.

'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

In his over four-decade-long career, Cruise has rarely taken on unconventional roles, and Stanley Kuberick's Eyes Wide Shut is one of those movies. The erotic psychological mystery drama—based on Arthur Schnitzler's novel Traumnovelle (Dream Story)—features Cruise alongside his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. It revolves around a doctor who is left shocked when his wife confesses that she earlier had the idea of having an affair.

'Vanilla Sky' (2001)

The 2001 film by Cameron Crowe is often remembered for featuring one of the most expensive shots in movie history, as it required the closure of New York City's Times Square to capture Cruise running. Beyond its extensive production, it is a dark, interesting watch. It is surprising to witness Cruise portray a character who lacks omniscience and often succumbs to making wrong decisions.

