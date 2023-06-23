Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' aims slow opening

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 11:20 am 1 min read

'No Hard Feelings' box office prediction

Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings is set to bring back a lot of memories for Hollywood teen sex comedy stans. In the recent past, not many R-rated films saw a theatrical release and not many did well at the box office. This upcoming film is set to open with a decent box office collection as it will get released in 3,000 North American theaters.

Slow opening amid competition from biggies

As per Variety, the Gene Stupnitsky directorial is set to earn $12M on its opening day. The prediction is underwhelming amid competition from box office biggies like The Flash, Elemental, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The upcoming quirky comedy also stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, and Mathew Broderick, among others. The film received limited screens for its India release on Friday.

