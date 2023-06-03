Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' marches toward Rs. 10 crore

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 03, 2023, 01:42 pm 2 min read

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' earns Rs. 4cr on 2nd day of its release

The highly-anticipated Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse made its theatrical debut on Thursday (June 1). This film holds a special significance for the audiences here as it features Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man. Screened in more than 1,800 screens in India, the film garnered an impressive collection of Rs. 4.2cr on its opening day. Here's the breakdown of its collections on day two.

Why does this story matter?

A sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), the long-awaited movie collected $17.4M during Thursday previews in the US market.

With this, Across The Spider-Verse reportedly marked the second-biggest preview earnings for an animated movie, behind 2018's Incredibles 2.

Sony Pictures Entertainment invested a reported $100M in the production of the sequel, and the box office performance is proving this investment to be worthwhile.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' earns Rs. 8.2cr

The film received positive reviews and earned a net amount of Rs. 8.2 crore in its first two days at the domestic box office. On the opening day, the animated film garnered Rs. 4.2 crore. However, on the second day, the film witnessed a decline of approximately 13% due to local competition, reportedly resulting in an estimated collection of Rs. 4cr for that day.

All about 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Based on Marvel Comics, the animated action superhero film is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson. It features an ensemble cast of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jake Johnson, among others. Interestingly, cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to the film's Hindi and Punjabi versions. He voiced the character of Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland revealed his favorite Spider-Man movie

Separately, during the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Tom Holland told Associated Press, "I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie." In addition, Holland also provided an update on the development of Spider-Man 4 during an interview with Variety. He mentioned that the project is at a halt due to the ongoing writers' strike.

