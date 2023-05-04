Entertainment

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is quite steady

Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 10:15 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collection

Mani Ratnam is an adept director and he made the six-decade-old dream of Tamil cinema come true! Yes, with the release of Ponniyin Selvan: II, Ratnam made it possible. Earlier many tried but could not transform it on celluloid. The second installment is raking in money like no one's business. It is about to cross Rs. 250 crore at the global box office.

Makers are aiming for global domination

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the magnum opus raked in Rs. 8 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, the period drama earned Rs. 122.25 crore. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Karthi, Vikram, Jayan Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, among others. The music is helmed by AR Rahman.

