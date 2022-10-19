Entertainment

Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan': What to expect from the sequel?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 19, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan I' was released on September 30

Mani Ratnam's mega-budget venture Ponniyin Selvan I hit the theaters on September 30, and in less than a month of its release, the film broke several records. Its sequel will be released in 2023 though the makers haven't announced the date yet. In case you were wondering what to expect from the sequel, we have got you covered. Spoilers lie ahead.

#1 Revelation that Ponniyin Selvan is actually alive

The first part finished with a ship carrying Arunmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan ("Jayam" Ravi) drowning after a battle. The news about his demise catches the Chola kingdom like wildfire. But the entry of Oomai Rani at the end hinted that he might have been saved. Yes, he will be saved. It's anticipated that the sequel will start with the rise of Ponniyin Selvan.

#2 Mandakini Devi is expected to have more screen presence

Oomai Rani aka Mandakini Devi briefly appeared in the first part, and her face was revealed only at the end. It is expected that she will have more screen presence in the sequel as she is one of the most important characters in the novel that the movie is based on. The role is played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also plays Nandini.

#3 Introduction of Manimekalai

One of the most beloved characters of the novel, Manimekalai has not been introduced yet. In the sequel, she is expected to appear. A princess of Kadambur, she is betrothed to the crown prince Aditya Karikalan ("Chiyaan" Vikram). But she falls in love with Vanthiyathevan (Karthi) and yearns for him to reciprocate. However, she agrees to marry Karikalan and meets a tragic end.

#4 Death of Aditya Karikalan

You would probably hate me for revealing this. But, hey, we did warn you in the beginning! Yes, the shooting star does take a life of a person from the kingdom and it is Karikalan. The novel does not reveal who kills Karikalan, but it happens in the Kadambur Palace (the same palace where the midnight plotting by kings from smaller kingdoms happened).

