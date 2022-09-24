Entertainment

Haven't read 'Ponniyin Selvan'? Here's your cheat sheet

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 24, 2022, 04:10 am 4 min read

The first part of 'Ponniyin Selvan' will hit the theaters on September 30.

Ponniyin Selvan, one of the most popular Tamil novels by late author Kalki is being adapted to the screen under ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's direction. With cult-like followers, the novel's onscreen adaptation has been a dream in Tamil cinema, which never happened in the past. If you haven't read the novel but want to know the basics about it, we have got you covered!

Story What is the story all about?

The story, which was initially serialized in Kalki magazine, was later compiled into a novel with five parts. The story of Ponniyin Selvan is partly fictional and is based on real-life kings and events. It revolves around the events that unfolded between 900 AD and 950 AD. And yes, it is a game of the throne or rather a game for the throne.

Characters Who are the main characters?

The main characters are Arunmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan (son of Ponni river) played by "Jayam" Ravi, crown prince Aditya Karikalan played by "Chiyaan" Vikram, princess Kundavai played by Trisha, yesteryear prince Vanthiyathevan played by Karthi and princess Nandini played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The story is based on the decisions taken by the aforementioned five characters, but there are other important characters, too.

Data Rai Bachchan will play another role

One of the most important characters, who appears throughout the story is Mandakini Devi. In the novel, her features are strikingly similar to Nandini's. So, it is expected that Rai Bachchan will play it. However, the makers have not yet revealed the character's look.

Supporting characters Characters who play pivotal roles in the story

Aishwarya Lekshmi as a fisherwoman Poonguzhali will travel along with the main characters, and she is as important as the central characters. We have the spy of the kings, Azhwarkadiyan Nambi played by Jayaram. He is a witty, clever spy who makes the best out of all situations. We will see some quarrels between the Saivites and Vaishnavites often led by Nambi.

Data Important characters who will make interesting twists

As in any story about kings and kingdoms, Ponniyin Selvan, too has a huge number of important characters. This includes Vanathi (Sobhita Dhulipala), Sundara Chola (Prakash Raj), Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (Sarathkumar), Chinna Pazhuvettayar (Parthiban), Sendhan Amudhan (Vikram Prabhu), Aniruddha Brahmarayar (Mohan Raman), to name a few.

Information Familiarize with the names we will hear often

While these aforementioned actors will have prominent roles in the story, there are other prominent characters, too. This includes princess Manimekalai, Kudandhai Jodhidar, Kandhan Maaran, Kadambur Sambuvaraayar, and Tirukoviloor Malayaman. Rakkammal, Ravi Dasan, Soman Sambhavan, Kalamugan, Parameswaran, Sembiyan Madevi, and Madhuranthagan are some negative characters.

Places Where do the central characters live?

In the timeline that the story happens, Pazhayarai is the capital of the Chola kingdom and that's where Kundavai lives, while the emperor is placed at Thanjai port. Karikalan lives in Kanchi, where he has built a golden palace for his parents. Arulmozhi Varman is in the middle of a war against King Mahindra in Eezham (Sri Lanka). Vanthiyathevan keeps traveling between places.

In depth A deeper dive into the story

There will be spoilers. Read at your own risk. Nandini, a vengeful princess, wants to bring down the Chola kingdom. Famous for her incredible beauty, she can manipulate any man to fulfill anything that she wishes for. She conspires against the Cholas. Kundavai, the only person immune to her beauty knows what Nandini is capable of. She does everything possible to save the kingdom.

Details A gist of the twists, murders, plots

Without giving out any spoilers, know there will be a murder of a main character. We can anticipate that the events that happen after the murder will be the second part of the movie. There will be a zillion planning and plotting scenarios at locations such as the ocean, the middle of a forest, a midnight meeting in a palace, and so on.

Information Which characters are fictional, which are real?

Spoiler warning. Nandini, Poonguzhali, Mandakini Devi, and Nambi are all fictional characters and they never existed. All the other kings and queens mentioned in the story are real. The aforementioned murder of a central character did happen in real life, and it was an act of vengeance. But there are no traces of how it happened. Disappointingly, the story will not answer the question.