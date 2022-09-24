Entertainment

'Goodbye' to 'GodFather': Films releasing in theaters in October 2022

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 24, 2022

These eight films are releasing in October.

Theaters are finally getting out of their slump and shining in full glory once again! The recent success of movies such as Brahmastra, Sita Ramam, and Thiruchitrambalam has proved that quality content shines above everything and draws crowds to the theaters. October is also laced with numerous intriguing movies lined up in quick succession. What else could a cinephile ask for? Let's dive in.

#1, #2 'GodFather,' 'The Ghost'

Chiranjeevi's GodFather and Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost are set release on the same day, October 5. Both movies will mark the Tollywood superstars' second theatrical outings of the year after Acharya and Bangarraju, respectively. Praveen Sattaru has directed The Ghost and it also stars Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag, while Mohan Raja's GodFather, a remake of Lucifer, costars Salman Khan (cameo) and Nayanthara.

#3, #4 'Goodbye,' 'Doctor G'

Rashmika Mandanna's foray into Hindi cinema, Vikas Bahl's slice-of-life drama Goodbye also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Sunil Grover, among others. It will arrive on October 7 and mark Big B's third release in 2022. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah's long-delayed Doctor G will follow a week later, on October 14. The dramedy is director Anubhuti Kashyap's maiden feature film.

#5 #6 October 14 clashes: 'Code Name: Tiranga,' 'Double XL'

Cinegoers will have their hands full on October 14 with two more releases: Code Name: Tiranga and Double XL. Fronted by Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, the high-octane actioner has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. On the other hand, Double XL, headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, underlines the menace of body shaming and champions body positivity. It's directed by Satramm Ramani.

#7 #8 Clash of two superstars this Diwali: 'Thank God,' 'Ram Setu'

Two superstars—Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar—will battle it out this Diwali. While Kumar's adventure drama Ram Setu will make its way to theaters on October 24, Devgn's comedy-drama Thank God will follow suit on October 25. Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha while Thank God is helmed by Indra Kumar and co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Preet Singh.