Entertainment

'Doctor G' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana attempts to lose 'male touch'

'Doctor G' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana attempts to lose 'male touch'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 20, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

'Doctor G' trailer was dropped on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of its theatrical release on October 14, the makers of Doctor G dropped its trailer on Tuesday morning. And, this time, lead Ayushmann Khurrana's quest is to shine a light on a male doctor's "plight" of entering a world dominated by, and about women—gynecology. Once again, Khurrana attempts to deliver a social message via comedy. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Announced a while back, Doctor G was initially supposed to release on June 17 but was marred by repeated delays caused by COVID-19 and other factors.

Junglee Pictures will be collaborating with Khurrana for the third time here, after delivering successful ventures, namely Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

The actor-production studio jodi would surely look at replicating their success streak.

Trailer 'How can I treat body parts I don't have?'

As hinted by the posters released earlier, Dr. Uday Gupta (Khurrana) desperately wants to study orthopedics but has to study gynecology instead. He goes from asking fellow students to swap branches to pleading with his mother and ranting about his situation to a friend. Why? Because, "how can I treat body parts I don't have?" Ultimately, he has to accept his fate.

Plot Khurrana is expected to transform into A-class gynecologist by end

This acceptance comes part from Gupta giving into what's happening and part from the strict mentorship under a professor—Dr. Nandini (Shefali Shah). Nandini tells him a doctor is a doctor and not a man or a woman, and Gupta needs to correct his mindset alongside losing his "male touch." Going by the tone, we expect Gupta to transform by the end.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Comments Trailer doesn't provide much meat to Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, playing the romantic interest to Khurrana, doesn't seem to be doing anything more than providing a ladder for the actual "hero" to complete his transformational journey. We also see Sheeba Chaddha adding to the quirky quotient of the film as Khurrana's mother. Will Anubhuti Kashyap's medical drama crack the balance between social messaging and good-natured comedy? Only time will tell.