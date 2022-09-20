Entertainment

'Code Name Tiranga': Parineeti Chopra starrer locks deal with Netflix

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 20, 2022, 10:35 am 2 min read

'Code Name Tiranga' will hit the cinema halls on October 14.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film Code Name Tiranga is set to hit the theaters on October 14. Along with the announcement of the release date, it has been revealed by the makers that they have partnered with Netflix for the film's post-theatrical streaming deal. But its streaming date has not been announced yet. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Chopra will be seen playing an R&AW agent.

At a time when movie makers are being tight-lipped about their films' streaming plans at least for a few weeks post-theatrical releases, this announcement by the makers is unexpected.

It may impact the film's box office business as fans may skip watching the film on the big screens and wait for its OTT arrival.

But let us wait and watch what happens.

Sharing an intriguing poster of herself from the film, Chopra revealed its premiere date. She captioned the poster on Twitter, "Nation. Love. Sacrifice. #CodeNameTiranga releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022." Actor Harrdy Sandhu who plays the leading man in the film shared another poster on Instagram which featured him along with Chopra. Director Ribhu Dasgupta helmed the movie.

Besides the aforementioned lead actors, the film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala in supporting roles. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment are presenting the project. It will revolve around the life of an R&AW agent, who goes on a mission as a spy for her country and sacrifice is her only option.

Box office 'Code Name Tiranga' versus 'Tara vs Bilal' at box office

Meanwhile, Code Name Tiranga will clash with the slice-of-life film Tara vs Bilal starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee. Set against the backdrop of London, the film is also slated to be released on October 14. John Abraham has bankrolled the project along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. So, we will get to see the two forces locking horns.