'House of the Dragon': Key highlights from Episode 2

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 29, 2022, 02:01 pm 3 min read

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon is a definite winner so far! The series witnessed a grand debut on Disney+ Hotstar (in India) on August 22 and, now, we are already two episodes into the world of the Targaryen ancestors. Let's take a look at some of the major highlights that unfolded in Episode 2. *Spoilers ahead*

#1 Undertones of incest were detected between Daemon, Rhaenyra

The exiled Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) steals a dragon egg in an attempt to gain control over castle Dragonstone from his niece and newly announced heir—Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). Getting the egg back would call for a bloody affair, but the Princess gets the job done without any bloodshed. Interestingly, according to the books, the Prince and Princess have a romantic affair.

#2 The Princess appointed her knight to protect the monarch

The Princess is tasked with choosing a knight to fill a post in the Kingsguard—a group of warriors who protect the monarch. Unimpressed by the offering of many knights and their services, the Princess finds a suitable knight in Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) who defeats the Prince in combat in Episode 1. Cole is regarded as the only knight with real combat experience.

#3 King Viserys was offered to marry a 12-year-old

Six months after the death of Queen Aemma in Episode 1, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has to remarry. Lord Corlys and his wife Rhaenys Targaryen offer the King to marry their daughter Laena—a 12-year-old. Given the unmissable age gap, the King is not too thrilled about the wedding and confides in Alicent Hightower, who is a bit more than a friend to him.

#4 The King revealed he'd remarry but there was major twist

Though the Princess wasn't keen on her father remarrying, she eventually comes around and says, "You are the king and so your first duty is to the realm. Mother would have understood this. Just as I do." However, in a Small Council meeting, the King announces that he will get married once again—to Alicent Hightower! While this enraged the others, Otto Hightower was delighted.

#5 Lord Coryls forged alliance with the Prince against Triarchy

During the final moments of Episode 2, we see an angry Lord Coryls who is forging an alliance with the Prince. The former is convinced that the Prince would be the solution to his problem regarding the Triarchy and the Crabfeeder. He villainously tells the Prince, "We are the realm's second sons, Daemon. Our right is not given. It must be made."

