Meet 'House of the Dragon' characters before Season 1 premiere

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 21, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Details about characters from 'House of the Dragon.' (Photo credit: HBO)

HBO is all set to debut its upcoming fantasy series House of the Dragon on Sunday (August 21). The series is a spin-off of the cult-favorite show Game of Thrones and is set 200 years prior to the events that unfolded in the main story. Before the series' big release on Sunday, let's take a look at the main characters to look forward to.

GoT is one of HBO's biggest and most successful outings to date that managed to keep its audience hooked during its run from 2011 to 2019.

However, the finale received opposing reviews as fans of the show claimed the ending felt rushed and abrupt.

The prequel could be the makers' shot at redemption.

HotD will premiere in India on Disney+ Hotstar on August 22.

#1 King Viserys Targaryen

King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) rules the Iron Throne at the beginning of House of the Dragon. He was chosen by the lords of Westeros to supersede the Old King Jaehaerys Targaryen's throne at the Great Council at Harrenhal. "Warm and decent" by nature, he wishes to continue his grandfather's legacy, although makers warn viewers that "good men don't necessarily make for good kings."

#2 Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is the King's first-born child from his marriage to the late Aemma Arryn. She has pure Valyrian blood and is also a dragonrider who seems to have been born with nearly everything. Going against tradition, the King appointed her as his heir, making her the first Queen of Westeros, but the title sure comes with a heavy price.

#3 Prince Daemon Targaryen

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is one of the reasons why the King dismissed tradition to ensure that his daughter takes the throne after him. The Prince is the younger brother of the King and is said to possess the "true blood of the dragon," according to HBO. Given his background, he might go against his niece for the throne.

Information Other notable characters who are part of the series

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) acts as the Hand of the King who also serves his realm and has a daughter, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) aka The Sea Snake is the lord of House Velaryon whose Valyrian bloodline is as old as the House Targaryen. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Ser Criston Cole, Mysaria, and others play important roles in the tale.