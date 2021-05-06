Nostalgia overload: Celebrating the iconic 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' finale, 17 years later

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 08:27 pm

It has been 17 years since the last episode of the hit sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S aired.

It was an emotional moment for fans, as the six friends enjoyed their last cup of coffee together at Central Perk cafe.

The episode aptly named The Last One/The One Where They Say Goodbye aired on May 6, 2004.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the finale.

Relationship

Ross and Rachel finally end up together, very Bollywood-style!

We saw Ross and Rachel's on and off relationship throughout the series, but they finally got back together in the finale.

We also witnessed a rather clichéd Bollywood-style 'run and stop the love of your life at the airport' drama.

Interestingly, the background music during their kiss in the finale is the same as when they kissed in the show's first episode.

Pregnancy

Was Courteney Cox pregnant during the finale? Yes she was!

Well, not really the character, but actress Courteney Cox, who played Monica on the show, was visibly pregnant in the final F.R.I.E.N.D.S episode.

According to the show's storyline, her character struggled with infertility, and she ended up adopting two children along with her hubby Chandler Bing.

Apparently, the actress wore baggy clothing to hide her baby bump, especially in the last few episodes.

Errors

Continuity errors that many fans overlooked owing to high emotions

The finale had a few continuity/storyline errors, including the red paint on Joey, which magically disappears after a while.

When Ross is on his way to the airport to stop Rachel, he says that he has never done this before.

However, he did the same for Emily a few seasons earlier.

Lastly, the apartment keys that everyone placed on the table before leaving, disappear.

Reunion

Keep a note: 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special coming soon

After years of rumors and speculation, a F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion special is finally coming to bless our screens with all the six main cast members.

The special will air on HBO Max. No release date has been announced so far.

The streaming service said in a statement, "That's a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to [HBO Max]."

We're excited!