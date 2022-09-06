Entertainment

'Goodbye' trailer promises slice-of-life drama set around father-daughter relationship

As promised, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming Hindi film Goodbye dropped its trailer on Tuesday. And, we are promised a tragi-comedy featuring a relatable nuclear family, where Big B and Mandanna (in her Bollywood debut) play a father and daughter duo. Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, the slice-of-life drama will premiere theatrically on October 7. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Goodbye has been making headlines ever since its announcement due to its stellar cast.

Not only does it star Bollywood's Shahenshah but it also marks Rashmika Mandanna's first Hindi venture.

Mandanna is one of the most in-demand South Indian actors having led hits like Pushpa: The Rise and Geetha Govindam.

Separately, after Jhund and Runway 34, Goodbye will be Bachchan's third 2022 release.

The nearly three-minute clip begins with Bachchan and Mandanna's characters quarreling over some issue as the mother (played by Neena Gupta) appears to stand in the neutral zone. A few cut shots later, both the audience and Mandanna find out that Gupta's character has died. However, the mother's passing doesn't bring the father-daughter closer, instead, they keep fighting over every ritual and norm.

Apart from Mandanna, the elderly couple seems to have two other children, both of whom come back to their ancestral home after the incident. But no one is a "model offspring" as we see Bachchan having issues with all three of them for different reasons. One can expect chaos, emotions, and love outpouring like in Kapoor & Sons and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

Interestingly, a few moments, in the end, suggest Gupta won't have a small role, even if it means her presence is in a transcendent state. Apart from those mentioned, Goodbye will co-star Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sunil Grover, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, and Abhishekh Khan. Amit Trivedi has helmed the music department of this Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Good Co.-backed project.