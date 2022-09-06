Entertainment

'Brahmastra': All about film's runtime, early sales, special screening, more

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 06, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

All you need to know about 'Brahmastra.'

The wait is getting shorter by the day! Director Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus—Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva stars actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy appearing in key roles. Before the film's big release, few details have been revealed about the film right from its runtime to early sales and more. Read on for all the deets.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra is the first part of a trilogy that will be set in the Astraverse—India's first cinematic universe!

The film is one of Mukerji's most ambitious projects to date.

It is also the first Indian film to be part of Disney's global release slate alongside Hollywood biggies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Brahmastra will release on September 9.

Runtime Final runtime revealed; 'Avatar 2', 'Black Panther 2' trailers attached

According to reports, the film has received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification which has approved the movie and its runtime of two hours and 52 minutes. Out of this, four minutes would be dedicated to the trailers of Disney films Wakanda Forever and The Way of Water. The final run time is, thus, around two hours and 47 minutes.

Early sales 'Brahmastra' will be screened across 8,000 screens around the globe

The film is scheduled for a mammoth release in India with different language formats like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. As per early trends, the film will have a global screen count of around 8,000 screens with about 5,000 in India itself. On Monday, the film reportedly sold over one lakh tickets, and the number is only expected to go up.

Twitter Post 'Brahmastra' has sold over one lakh tickets and counting!

Were you Lucky enough to grab your tickets to #Brahmastra? With over 1,00,000 tickets sold so far, the Astraverse is truly set to be an epic fantasy that breaks the barriers of film-making!



Advance bookings now open! https://t.co/SG8z3ojsYg pic.twitter.com/YcFjXmnWk4 — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) September 5, 2022

Special screening Film's special screening was held in Mumbai on Monday

On Monday, a private screening of the film was held in Mumbai that was attended by Bhatt and Kapoor. Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also present for the screening. Brahmastra director Mukerji was also spotted. His father Deb Mukherjee, too, attended the special screening of the film. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget costing more than Rs. 200cr.