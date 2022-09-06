'Brahmastra': All about film's runtime, early sales, special screening, more
The wait is getting shorter by the day! Director Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus—Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva stars actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy appearing in key roles. Before the film's big release, few details have been revealed about the film right from its runtime to early sales and more. Read on for all the deets.
- Brahmastra is the first part of a trilogy that will be set in the Astraverse—India's first cinematic universe!
- The film is one of Mukerji's most ambitious projects to date.
- It is also the first Indian film to be part of Disney's global release slate alongside Hollywood biggies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water.
- Brahmastra will release on September 9.
According to reports, the film has received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification which has approved the movie and its runtime of two hours and 52 minutes. Out of this, four minutes would be dedicated to the trailers of Disney films Wakanda Forever and The Way of Water. The final run time is, thus, around two hours and 47 minutes.
The film is scheduled for a mammoth release in India with different language formats like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. As per early trends, the film will have a global screen count of around 8,000 screens with about 5,000 in India itself. On Monday, the film reportedly sold over one lakh tickets, and the number is only expected to go up.
Were you Lucky enough to grab your tickets to #Brahmastra? With over 1,00,000 tickets sold so far, the Astraverse is truly set to be an epic fantasy that breaks the barriers of film-making!— P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) September 5, 2022
Advance bookings now open! https://t.co/SG8z3ojsYg pic.twitter.com/YcFjXmnWk4
On Monday, a private screening of the film was held in Mumbai that was attended by Bhatt and Kapoor. Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also present for the screening. Brahmastra director Mukerji was also spotted. His father Deb Mukherjee, too, attended the special screening of the film. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget costing more than Rs. 200cr.