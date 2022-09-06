Entertainment

Lalit Modi's Instagram bio sparks breakup rumors with Sushmita Sen

Sep 06, 2022

Lalit Modi and Sushmit Sen made their relationship official in July.

A couple of months back, IPL founder Lalit Modi made his relationship with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen Instagram official. He confirmed on social media that he was dating Sen and that their wedding was on the cards. But now, rumors about his breakup with the actor have surfaced as Modi changed his Instagram display picture and bio. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The news about the relationship between Sen and Modi was one of the most talked about subjects by the netizens.

Though it's not a new phenomenon for former Miss Universe Sen's personal relationships to attract the spotlight, her relationship with Modi attracted more eyes.

And the recent move by Modi to change the display picture has come as an unexpected twist.

Development Modi removed Sen's mention from his bio

Back in July, when Modi announced his relationship with Sen, he shared some vacation pictures with her, and also kept one as his display picture. His Instagram bio read, "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47." On Tuesday, he not only removed the display picture with Sen but also removed the portion about her in his bio.

Details What happened when they made their relationship official?

Modi's relationship announcement had set the internet on fire. He penned a post that read, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure (sic)."

Quote Sen was called 'gold digger'; former Miss Universe lambasted trolls

While Sen never posted anything with Modi, she slammed trolls for calling her a "gold digger." It read, "The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met....all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character...monetizing the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!"