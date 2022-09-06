Entertainment

Top 5 titles screened at the Venice Film Festival 2022

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 06, 2022

Titles premiered at the Venice Film Festival 2022.

The 79th Venice Film Festival kicked off on August 31 at Venice Lido where upcoming films competed for the prestigious Golden Lion. So far we've already got a bunch of popular titles that premiered at the festival but there is a lot more yet to come since the festival will run through Saturday (September 10). Let's take a look at some of the highlights.

The Venice Film Festival is one of the oldest fests which was started in 1932.

The event draws all the A-listers each year and, just like every other year, this year, too, was not short on star power.

After the biggest titles of the year will be premiered, the official awards will be presented on the final day of the event on September 10.

#1 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling premiered and saw the attendance of its star cast including Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Florence Pugh. The film follows the lives of Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) who live in a seemingly perfect community but soon begin to face something sinister. It received an over five-minute round of applause! DWD will release on September 23.

#2 'The Whale'

Darren Aronofsky's psychological drama flick The Whale was celebrated with a seven-minute-long standing ovation on Sunday evening. The film marked the return of actor Brendan Fraser who plays the role of a reclusive English teacher, Charlie, who is struggling with severe obesity and tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter as one last shot at redemption. The Whale will release on December 9.

#3 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Playwright, producer, and director Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin was by far the most celebrated title that received a 15-minute-long standing ovation at the festival! The film narrates the friendship between Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson) that suddenly turns bitter to an extent that every attempt at resolution escalates matters leading to shocking consequences. The film releases on October 21.

#4 'Bones and All'

Actor Timothee Chalamet reunited with his Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino. The film revolves around Lee (Chalamet) who meets a woman (Taylor Russell) on his road trip who shares an equally troubled past. The plot goes from self-exploration to the dark places of gory, limb-chewing murder. Despite the uncomfortable subject, the film received eight-minute-plus applause. The film premieres on November 23.

#5 'Tár'

Actor/ filmmaker Todd Field's Tár stars Cate Blanchett who essays the role of the "haunted" character, Lydia Tár. Blanchett appears as the first female chief conductor at a big German orchestra who often finds herself grappling with her genius and also facing moments where she finds herself at the lows of it all. The film received six-minute-long applause. Tár releases on October 7.