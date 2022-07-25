Entertainment

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 25, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Jason Momoa is stable after head-on crash with biker. (Photo credit: IMDb)

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa who is famous for his role in the film Aquaman was involved in an accident with a motorcyclist in California. The incident took place on Sunday when the actor was reportedly driving down the Old Topanga Road near Calabasas, California. Both Momoa and the motorcyclist survived the crash. Videos of the incident surfaced online as well. Here's what happened.

Incident Biker switched lanes on curved road, rammed into Momoa's car

According to a statement by the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 11:00am on Sunday. The motorcyclist was identified as 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan. Reports also stated that the biker had apparently switched their lane while they were going on a curved road and collided head-on with the Aquaman actor's car. Cops are still investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Aftermath Avagimyan was ejected from their motorcycle, sustained 'non-life threatening injuries'

Independent's report included a police statement that said, "As a result of this collision, Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle." "After the collision, Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 911," the statement read further. The biker was moved to a local hospital to receive treatment for their "minor, non-life threatening injuries."

Video Viral videos showed Momoa walking with slight limp

Sources told TMZ that the biker bounced off of Momoa's windshield and cleared the hood of the car before ending up on the other side of the road. The report also claimed that the biker landed on their feet after the accident. Videos that surfaced online showed Momoa walking back to his car while having a slight limp.

Information Biker, Momoa in stable condition after the accident

The videos were captured from a camera that was mounted to someone's bicycle who happened to be cruising by at the time. The injured biker was not seen in the videos. Further, reports confirmed that the biker was transported to a hospital for treatment. They sustained minor injuries to their leg and thumb. Momoa was reported to be fine too.