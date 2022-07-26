Entertainment

Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Pooja Meri Jaan' wraps shoot

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 26, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

It's a wrap for 'Pooja Meri Jaan.'

Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films announced that its film Pooja Meri Jaan starring actors Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur has wrapped up its shoot. Touted to be a "powerful drama," the film will feature Qureshi as Sana and Thakur as Pooja. The upcoming film is directed by Navjot Gulati with Vipasha Arvind as the co-director. A teaser was also released by the makers.

Pooja Meri Jaan is another power-packed story from the makers behind some of the well-received films like Badlapur, Stree, and Mimi.

In addition to Qureshi and Thakur, the film also stars actors Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz.

The upcoming film will mark Qureshi's second outing with producer Vijan after their previous collaboration in the film Badlapur, which was led by actor Varun Dhawan.

Qureshi shared the intriguing teaser of the film on Instagram. She wrote, "Andddd Birthday week just got better #PoojaMeriJaan! It's a film wrap !!! Been shooting for this one all this while ... and [have] been super excited!! This one is a veryyyy important film & I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can't wait for you to see it! (sic)."

In a recent interview, Qureshi who will appear in the film as Sana, spoke about the film's announcement. "It's a working birthday for me and I love it. Honestly, I've worked throughout this last year and I am really grateful for that. Looking forward to [keeping] being busier and happier," the Ek Thi Daayan actor said in a statement.

On the work front, Qureshi made waves when the teaser for Maharani Season 2 was released earlier this month. It will co-star Sohum Shah and Amit Sial. Since Season 1 of Maharani had received a positive response, fans are anticipating the follow-up to the popular SonyLIV show. Meanwhile, the trailer of Thakur's upcoming multilingual venture Sita Ramam, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, came out on Monday.