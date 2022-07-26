Entertainment

Udhayanidhi Stalin's next venture to be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan

Jul 26, 2022

In exciting news, Tamil actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's next film will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) banner. The announcement was made by the latter on Monday during an event hosted by Stalin's production label Red Giant Movies to mark the company's 15th anniversary. On Tuesday, Stalin shared some photos from the event on Twitter which also featured Haasan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Haasan and Stalin's bond grew stronger after the latter presented Haasan's recent film Vikram under his production house, Red Giant Movies.

The duo congratulated each other on the film's humongous success on Twitter and in person.

However, their collaboration for another title was unexpected and it took the fans by surprise.

To note, Vikram was also bankrolled by Haasan's RKFI.

Details Makers yet to announce further details

While we know that the film will be led by Stalin, no other details have been revealed other than that. It is expected that the makers will soon announce the rest of the cast and crew and the film's title. Sharing photos from Monday's event, Stalin thanked Haasan for gracing the occasion and for also bankrolling his next project.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Information Stalin also has 'Maamannan' in his lineup

Separately, Stalin has another project in his lineup titled Maamannan. Mari Selvaraj, who helmed the acclaimed films Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal, is directing this project. The film also has Fahadh Faasil and veteran actor Vadivelu playing key roles. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady. He was last seen in Nenjuku Needhi, the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Article 15.

Updates Haasan is also bankrolling Sivakarthikeyan's next

Meanwhile, RKFI is also backing Sivakarthikeyan's next project. It was recently announced that the untitled project will have Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Rajkumar Periasamy, who shot to fame after helming Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is directing this project. The movie will mark the maiden collaboration between Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan. Sony Pictures Films India is the co-producer.